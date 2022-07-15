Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island

A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.

A news release said the OPP, United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service and EMS responded at 1:50 p.m.

"Investigation revealed that the individual was kayaking and did not return home," police said. "The individual was located later along the shoreline."

The victim has been identified as Joseph Whitall of Hanmer.

Joseph's wife, Trish Whitall, contacted CTV's Chelsea Papineau Friday about 'Joe'.

"He loved to fish, he loved to kayak, he loved to help people but he lived for his family," she said.

The Office of Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is helping with the investigation and a post-mortem examination will take place in Toronto.