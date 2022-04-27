Sudbury area mining company to test emergency responses

A Sudbury area mining company is practicing its emergency response to acid spills Thursday.

Glencore Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations will conduct the simulation exercise from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28 at the Garson Community Arena, the city said in a news release.

The company said the simulation is in partnership with NorFalco Inc., a subsidiary of Glencore that distributes sulfuric acid across North America, and the City of Greater Sudbury. It will also firefighters, paramedics and emergency management crews.

The city said the exercise will give the Sudbury-based mining company the opportunity to test emergency protocols, while participating first responders will also test response protocols.

A series of acid spills will be simulated by a transport truck that leaves Glencore’s smelter property onto Longyear Drive and along Falconbridge Road to Garson, the city said.

Organizers will be simulating the acid spill with water and said no real acid will be used during the exercise. All material used will be non-toxic and will not harm residents or the environment in any way, the company said.

If residents would like to be notified of a real emergency situation via phone or email, register for alerts online.