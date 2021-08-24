Sudbury area mother sentenced in crash that killed her three children

A Sudbury court case involving a devastating triple fatal car crash on New Year's morning in 2020 has concluded with a grieving mother learning her fate.

Uche Osagie, 46, was driving her three children --11-year-old Destiney, 10-year-old Flourish, and six-year-old Britney -- the kids' 10-year-old friend, and his mother home from an immigration appointment in Toronto when her 2007 Honda Civic left the road and hit a rock-cut on Highway 17 in Lively. Osagie's two sons died at the scene and her daughter later succumbed to her injuries at the Sudbury hospital.

The 10-year-old suffered life-altering injuries in the crash.

Sudbury police said that speed and lack of seatbelt use were factors in the deaths.

Several months after the tragic incident, Osagie was charged with three counts of careless driving causing death and one count of causing bodily harm.

CTV News has learned on Aug. 12, she pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm and the Crown withdrew the three other charges against her.

As a result, she has been given a suspended sentence with 12 months of probation and her driver's license has been suspended for 90 days.

Osagie had fled Nigeria with her two sons eight years prior to the crash. They had lived in a Toronto shelter before moving to the Greater Sudbury area of Chelmsford in October 2019.

The group had driven down to Toronto to file a federal appeal after Osagie's second appeal for permanent residency was denied. The crash happened on their way home.

With files from Lyndsay Aelick, CTV News Sudbury.