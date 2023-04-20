Sudbury-area MPP calls for boost to medical travel grant for northerners

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas is calling on the province to change a grant that helps northerners who have to get medical procedures done in southern Ontario.

Gélinas said her office has received multiple calls from individuals who can’t afford to attend medical appointments due to the expense.

“We have people coming to my office that are desperate for care,” the NDP’s health critic said.

“They need to have this procedure done, their children need to have this procedure done, and they don’t have money for a bus ticket to Toronto.”

She said she brought up this issue at Queen’s Park a few months ago, and the minister of health offered a list of 17 agencies Gélinas could refer people to if they needed financial assistance.

But when said a staff member began calling the agencies, they t found out they weren’t able to help certain people.

“What we found out was, if you’re a First Nation, if you’re a child registered with Easter Seals or you’re receiving Ontario works or Ontario Disability Support Program you get a little bit of help,” Gélinas said.

“But for the vast majority of those who came to see us, there is absolutely nothing when we talked to those agencies.”

John Lindsay from the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) said he’s heard from seniors who have struggled to attend medical appointments in Toronto and Ottawa.

If northern Ontario can’t offer these procedures, Lindsay said travel costs should be covered.

“Health care should be provided where you live,” he said.

“If it’s not available, there should be compensation for you going to these other locations where you can get the treatment and services you require.”

On Wednesday, Gélinas presented her statement at Queen’s Park, asking for adjustments to the Northern Ontario Health Travel Grant. She said the grant should be increased to reflect higher costs.

“The program doesn’t reimburse you more than $100 a night for a hotel,” she said.

“Try to find a hotel for a 100 bucks -- it is impossible. They do not exist.”

Additionally, she said there should be an emergency fund for people who can’t afford to pay for travel and accommodations upfront.

“People who go multiple times, it gets to thousands of dollars,” Gélinas said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said it recognizes residents of northern Ontario face unique health care realities, pointing to $50 million in the Northern Ontario Health Travel Grant for 2022/2023.

“Our government is also investing $30 million to create up to 18 Ontario Health Teams to help bridge the gap in accessing inter-professional primary care across the province,” the statement said.

The Minister of Health said in 2022/2023, the travel grant paid 150,000 applicants.