Sudbury-area MPs unveil critical mineral strategy

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré unveiled details behind the federal government’s multi-billion dollar investment into critical minerals.

Last spring, the government announced that $3.8 billion would be spent on critical minerals.

“We know the world wants Canada’s critical minerals to build electric cars, so it’s a really great opportunity for Canada to become that global leader,” said Lapointe.

The strategy lists five goals:

• supporting economic growth, competitiveness and job creation;

• promoting climate action and environmental protection;

• advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples; and,

• fostering diverse and inclusive workforces and communities.

It focuses on opportunities at every stage, from exploration to recycling. It includes the prioritization of minerals such as lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt and copper.

Lapointe said the federal government’s commitment to mining innovation and opening mines faster will advance the industry in northern Ontario.

“There’s a commitment to shorten that timeframe, work very closely with provinces, key stakeholders, our Indigenous leaders and communities to try to shorten that timeframe,” she said. “That is going to make a very big difference.”

Canada currently produces 60 minerals and metals at 200 mines and 6,500 sand, gravel and stone quarries across the country.