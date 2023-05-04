Sudbury-area resident wins $1M in Encore draw

Rene Gauthier of Whitefish won $1 million in the March 25 Lotto 6/49 draw, matching all seven Encore numbers.

Gauthier, a father, grandfather and great grandfather, has been a regular player with for 40 years. This is his first big win.

He was at home when he learned he had won. He called the OLG win line to check the winning numbers and was shocked when he heard all the Encore numbers match.

Gauthier called his daughter to share the good news.

“She almost passed out,” he said in an OLG news release Wednesday.

“She was driving and had to pull over.”

Though he is unsure how he will spend his winnings, he plans to have some fun figuring it out.

“I still can’t believe I won a million dollars,” he said.

“I hope my heart can handle it! I am going to die a happy man.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Long Lake Road in Sudbury.