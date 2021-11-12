Sudbury area school bus driver catches moose family on video

A Sudbury area school bus driver shares her video of a moose and her two calves.

Candice Leet Vaillancourt works for Northway Bus Lines in Sudbury and was stopped on the side of Dupuis Drive in Hanmer Thursday morning waiting to start her morning school bus route on Radar Road when she saw a rustling in the bushes near a home.

She pulled her phone out and was able to capture a cow running across the driveway and front lawn of a home in Sudbury's Valley East area. Two smaller moose ran out of the same bushes shortly after her before the trio ran down the ditch together.

"Definitely one of the perks to driving bus, I see all kinds of wildlife and the beautiful sunrises," Vaillancourt said.