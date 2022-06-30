Sudbury area Stanley Cup winner passes away at 82

Copper Cliff’s Jim Pappin, who scored the cup-winning goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1967, died yesterday at the age of 82, the Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks said on social media.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin," the Maple Leafs said.

"Jim played five seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & ’67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led the team in scoring in ’67. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“The ‘P’ in the MPH Line tallied 444 points in 488 games in Chicago and ranks 17th all-time for franchise scorers with 216 goals. Our hearts go out to Jim’s family and friends,” the Blackhawks said.

After a trade to Chicago following the cup-winning season, Pappin had his biggest offensive seasons with the Blackhawks with MPH Line mates Pit Martin and Dennis Hull, finishing with career highs of 41 goals, 51 assists and 92 points in 1972-73.

He later played in California and Cleveland.

Pappin’s totals over 14 seasons include 767 regular-season games with 278 goals and 295 assists. In 92 playoff games, he had 33 goals and 34 assists.