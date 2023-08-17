Sudbury-area student entrepreneurs launch new businesses

The Summer Company program allows students between the ages of 15 to 29 the opportunity to receive a grant of up to $3,000 to develop and run their very own business for the summer.

This year eight student entrepreneurs launched their own businesses this summer.

In the Sudbury-area the provincial program is administered by the Regional Business Centre.

“Summer Company provides practical experience along with business coaching and mentoring from local business leaders,” said the City of Greater Sudbury in a news release.

“To participate in this program, secondary and post-secondary students must develop a realistic and comprehensive business plan and operate their business during the summer as their main source of employment.”

Officials said the cohort of young entrepreneurs evaluated the feasibility of their ideas by developing business plans complete with financial projections and budgeting.

“Throughout the summer, the students collaborated with the Regional Business Centre team to learn fundamental business principles such as marketing, sales strategies and financial management,” the release read.

“(This) allowed them to effectively promote and sell their products and services within the community.”

THE 8 NEW BUSINESSES LAUNCHED

Hudson Cassidy: 'Built By HUD'

A carpentry start-up in Espanola.

“Upgrade your home décor without breaking the bank,” said Hudson, in a summary to sell his business.

“Built by HUD brings you a collection of stunning handcrafted wooden products at an unbeatable price. From birdhouses to pet pens, cutting boards to wall shelves, there is something for everyone! Also, with custom orders available, you can bring your unique ideas to life.”

You can find Built By HUD on social media.

Ahmed Abdel-Dayem: ‘3D Prints: A New Dimension’

A 3D printing company based in Sudbury.

“3D Prints: A New Dimension can assist you in crafting unique and personalized gifts, or you can choose from a diverse selection of ready-made designs that are certain to please,” said Abdel-Dayem in his marketing.

“Whether you're in need of customized keychains, nameplates, planters or back to school goodies, you are covered.”

For more details on 3D Prints: A New Dimension, visit their website.

Andrew Theijsmeijer: ‘Island reBrick’

A second-hand Lego set supplier on Manitoulin Island.

“Are you on the hunt for your next LEGO® set or struggling to keep your kids entertained during the last few weeks of summer,” asked Theijsmeijer to gauge interest in his business.

“(I am) a master at sourcing, sorting and organizing second-hand pieces into complete sets for purchase. Each set includes all the individual pieces and instructions you need to build your masterpiece, all for a fraction of the cost of buying a new set.”

You can find Island reBrick on social media.

Emma Lapointe: ‘Solace Supply’

A streetwear clothing brand based in Greater Sudbury.

Find comfort in both your mind and your wardrobe.

“We strive to provide customers with a comforting and encouraging community. Our goal is to offer high-quality, stylish garments that can be worn with ease,” said Lapointe on their website.

“While everyone is facing their unique mental challenges, we encourage all to seek solace in the simple things.”

For more information or to view Solace Supply clothing, visit their website.

Kaylee Vaillancourt: ‘Handmade Designs by KV’

A hand-crafted decorative sign company in Sudbury.

“Transform your home into a stunning sanctuary with Handmade Designs by KV's home decor signs,” said Vaillancourt in her marketing summary.

“Elevate your space with our collection of handcrafted wooden and glass signs, perfect for every interior design style. No matter your aesthetic preference.”

You can find Handmade Designs by KV on social media.

Malcolm Boczek: ‘HWY 69 Doggy Daycare’

A small dog kennel and daycare located on hobby farm in Greater Sudbury.

“Struggling to find a place for your furry friend,” asked Boczek in his sales pitch.

“Hwy 69 Doggy Daycare can help you cross off one more item from your pre-vacation checklist. Located on a large property on the way to Toronto, it not only provides convenience but also plenty of space for your pups to play and relax.”

You can find HWY 69 Doggy Daycare on social media.

Roxane Kamagate: ‘Roxy Lip Gloss’

A small lip gloss and lip scrub company based in Sudbury.

“Thanks to Roxy Lip Gloss, you can enjoy the crisp air without worrying about dry, cracked lips,” said Kamagate selling her product line.

“Their homemade lip glosses, lip scrubs and lip oils are made with all-natural ingredients that not only hydrate and moisturize, but also provide various benefits for your skin.”

You can find Roxy Lip Gloss on social media.

Tcheli Yao: ‘T R A YY’

A loungewear clothing brand founded in Greater Sudbury.

“We offer high-quality essential wear for everyday use, designed to blend seamlessly within itself or any other pieces in your closet,” said Yao on her website.

“T R A YY has your back with our cozy sweatshirts and sweat shorts in the most gorgeous natural tones.”

For more information or to view T R A YY clothing, visit their website.

A PROUD MAYOR

Greater Sudbury mayor Paul Lefebvre said congratulations to each of the entrepreneurs who “turned their passions into reality,” in the release.

“Young entrepreneurs and businesses are vital to the growth of our community,” said Lefebvre.

“I commend them for their ingenuity and hard work and urge Greater Sudbury residents to support our local businesses.”