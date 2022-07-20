Sudbury arena gets new $600K video screen

Dario Zulich, the owner of the Sudbury Wolves team, says the hockey team is making a 'significant upgrade' to the arena to give fans something to remember during the last few years of their lease.

In a news release Tuesday night, it was announced that Zulich has purchased a new $600,000 video board that will be installed over centre ice in time for the Wolves' upcoming 50th season.

"This will be one of the biggest improvements to happen to the arena in its more than 70-year history since it was originally built in 1951," the news release said.

The new video board includes four six-foot by 13-foot screens with a two-foot by 16-foot circular video screen below and an HD fan camera.

"Our production and marketing team works hard every season to create fresh and fun content. This new video board will allow that content to really come to life during games," said Miranda Boivin, the Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment marketing manager.

This is after last week's decision by the Greater Sudbury city council to pull out of the planned Kingsway Entertainment District after years of contention. The new development planned for the Minnow Lake area led by Zulich would have seen a new arena, hotel and casino built, but after costs ballooned to $215 million, the city backed out.

"I believe, more than anyone, that Sudbury deserves world-class entertainment," Zulich said.

"SWSE is in the business of bringing joy and smiles to Sudburians and we are beyond excited to continue to elevate entertainment in the north."

He also said the group is working on improving the sound system before the start of the season opener on Sept. 30.

As part of a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the hockey team and Sudbury Five basketball team, Desjardins credit union will have exclusive naming rights to the new video board.