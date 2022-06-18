Sudbury Art Crawl returns for spring edition

More than 30 artists from 14 venues, took over various locations in Sudbury Saturday afternoon.

It was all to show off their wares, perform and/or sell some of their newest creations as part of the Sudbury Spring Art Crawl.

At the Northern Artists Gallery near the Four Corners, the art was on display both inside and along the sidewalk.

"I think it's just a great thing, it's great to be out with the public, to get comments about your paintings and you can maybe take all that knowledge home and do a better job," said artist Bill Whittaker.

There were also several musical performances throughout the downtown core.

Today marked the first full in-person art crawl in roughly two years.