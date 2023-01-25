Sudbury artist uses his work as mental health therapy

A Sudbury artist is using his work as therapeutic self-expression in his mental health journey.

Mark Gagne runs Mindmelt Studio out of his home in Sudbury.

Describing his work as ‘cute and creepy,’ he said the art is a contrast of light and dark.

“There’s beauty in the decay, at least for me,” Gagne said.

“There’s melancholy with the light and dark and I like to explore that contrast.”

He said he’s been drawn to various facets of art since he was a child. He grew up drawing and doodling, eventually taking fine arts at Cambrian College and working in photography.

Gagne said he also struggled with mental health since childhood and was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

“It’s just sort of something I have to live with,” he said, admitting it’s been a struggle at times.

“It ebbs and flows, but it’s a part of who I am. I feel much better about being open about it, especially with my artwork over the past few years.”

He said the exploration of the medium of his art was at the encouragement of his wife, Avril Gagne, during a time when he was especially struggling.

“He was a little depressed,” Avril said.

“He had a bunch of paint so I just said, just try painting and just get it out onto the paper.”

Gagne eventually began experimenting with ink photography, applying ink to his old photos.

He said it’s been therapeutic in his mental health journey.

“It’s a kind of a way of purging these emotions and images that are circulating my brain,” Gagne said.

“Plus it’s the whole process of creation where you get this idea and you put it onto paper and it’s sort of an organic thing.”

He has been open about his struggles on social media, which he said has connected him to a larger audience.

“It was me being transparent saying ‘I’m really struggling today,’” Gagne said.

Many of his followers are appreciative of his openness.

“That they’re not struggling alone, that there’s someone else out there that is struggling with depression, anxiety, feeling unproductive,” Gagne said.

Avril says he’s come a long way.

“Now he’s really focusing and feeling this and it’s coming out onto the paper,” she said.

“It’s interesting to see when he’s depressed things get darker, when he’s feeling better, things get lighter.”

She said she believes it’s important for men to be open about their mental health challenges to reduce the stigma.

“A lot of men feel like they can’t talk about these things. And they don’t want to feel vulnerable with their spouses,” Avril says.

“They don’t want to be seen (as) less than masculine but it’s more, it’s more to be vulnerable.”

Gagne said his mental health is a work in progress, but taking the first step in the journey is talking about it.