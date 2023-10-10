Sudbury assault suspect hit victim on head with pipe wrench
A verbal dispute between two neighbours in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury over the weekend resulted in an assault charge being laid after the fight escalated.
Officers were called to a disturbance on Ethel Street around 11 p.m. Oct. 8, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.
During an argument, one man hit another man in the head with a pipe wrench, police said.
"The two individuals are known to one another," Dunn said.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.
"Officers located the individual believed to be responsible for the assault a short time later," Dunn said.
"The individual has been charged with assault with a weapon. The individual’s name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been."
The charge has not been proven in court.
