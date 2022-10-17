Sudbury author showcases new book on horror

A Sudbury author at Science North has a new book focusing on horror.

Nina Nesseth’s new book Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films delves into the psychological and physiological response of horror movies.

Nesseth said she developed a love for the genre over time and did not grow up with horror movies in her home.

“I’m a big horror fan. Growing up we didn’t watch horror films in the house and now, as an adult, I’m the only person in the house who watches them,” she added.

While the general consensus may be that the genre allows us to experience the adrenaline of fear in a safe environment, Nesseth said there’s much more to it than that.

“Really what it comes down to is different people find different things to love about horror,” Nesseth said. “It’s such a huge genre and there’s so many different kind of horror, that there really is a type of horror movie for everyone.”

Nesseth will be discussing her research during a talk at Dynamic Earth on Thursday. Those who attend the talk will also gain access to Pumpkinferno at Dynamic Earth.

Melissa Rose-Thompson from Dynamic Earth said they are excited to collaborate with Nesseth for the event.

“We just found it absolutely amazing to be able to grab someone—an amazing author from Science North, bring her over and collaborate with the Halloween event and her Halloween themed horror story book,” Rose-Thompson added.

Pumpkinferno showcases 5,000 hand carved pumpkins lit on a 250 metre trail.

The talk will be held on Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are available online.