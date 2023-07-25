Sudbury bar aims to connect residents to the environment, local food

A bar in downtown Sudbury is launching a program aimed at connecting people to northern Ontario’s environment and what produce is available here.

The program, called the Alibi Rooms Farmed and Foraged, also aims to educate and show people what the land has to offer.

“We’re really looking to incorporate an element of social responsibility, as well, where we can empower people to reconnect with their heritage and maybe get out there into the bush and learn what’s around us,” said owner Kyle Marcus.

So, what are the items being foraged?

General manager Dan Cronin said there are more than you would imagine.

“You can find wild rhubarb, asparagus, leeks, I was having a great time fiddlehead picking earlier this spring,” Cronin said.

“Blueberries are obviously up right now, and then you’ll find haskaps and elder flowers. There’s so many flavours in the area.”

And it seems there are endless ways to use all of the items being collected.

“There are teas that we make, there are things we do to preserve for the winter,” Cronin said.

“We make cordials, we make syrups, we do liquor infusions, pickling -- basically old school ways of keeping things through the winter.”

Officials hope to expand the program to include the vulnerable population. That would see members go out and forage products for the bar.

“What we would offer is honorarium for their time to go out and forage and then an honorarium for any product that they bring back,” Marcus said.

“We’re hoping that we can show bars are more than just a place to drink -- that we’re more than just social gathering settings, that we can have a positive impact on our community and those around us.”