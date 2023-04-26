Sudbury bar owner recounts events leading up to fatal shooting

The owner of Overtime Sports Bar and Grill said he and his staff are still dealing with the trauma following a fatal shooting at the establishment April 21.

Attilio Langella posted the statement on the bar’s social media page Wednesday afternoon.

An open letter to our valued guests and team in order to maintain transparency and ensure the safety of our Overtime...

The victim, Joe Cabigon, 22, of Sudbury, was shot and killed at around 10:30 p.m. The murder suspect in the case is still at large.

In his letter, Langella said he wanted to express how “disheartened I am that something like this can happen in our community.”

“As an owner of this restaurant for the past nine years I am truly heartbroken,” he wrote.

“This heinous act will not deter me and my team from servicing the community and our amazing guests.”

The night of the shooting, Langella said a group of people in the bar were having “a verbal altercation.”

THOUGHT SITUATION WAS RESOLVED

Staff kicked them out and they believed they had “resolved the situation.”

“Approximately, 30 minutes later, one individual returned and acted in a reckless, violent manner,” he said.

“My current priorities as an owner are my condolences to the friends and family of the young man that lost his life and also to begin the healing process for my Overtime team and any patron that is still suffering and recovering from witnessing this heinous act.”

The business reopened Monday, but will be closing at 10 p.m. for the next two weeks to help with the recovery process.

“God bless everyone and I hope that we can heal from this tragedy,” Langella said to close the letter.