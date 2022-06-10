Sudbury-based sports group has new chief operating officer

Sudbury’s Bob Johnston is now the chief operating officer for Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment (SWSE), encompassing hockey, basketball, football and community involvement.

Johnston brings over 30 years of management experience to the position, having served as an interim chief administrative officer with the city and chief executive officer with the airport.

He is also the father of local four-time women's hockey Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Johnston.

“I am fortunate to work with some tremendously dedicated and experienced employees within our organization and the success of our teams on the ice, court, and field is the one singular objective that we all strive to achieve,” Johnston said.

“There is no question that the recent pandemic has created new challenges and obstacles that have to be overcome, but I have full confidence that we will overcome these challenges.”

Johnston’s to-do list included hiring or retaining the existing coach for the Sudbury Five basketball team.

“I’m looking at options, and want to establish some of the pre-COVID structure that was in place within the organization," he said.

“I’d like a coach and general manager on an annual contract to oversee several aspects. Like the Sudbury Five Academy, school programs and player involvement within the community.

Coach Elliott Etherington was signed to a one-year contract and said at the end of the past season he’d like to return to Sudbury.

“I’ll be vetting a number of candidates for the best opportunity to succeed," Johnston said.

As for the hockey side of the operation, the Sudbury Wolves, Johnston intends to meet with general manager Rob Papineau, next week.

He said Papineau will continue to make all hockey-related decisions.

As for the man who signs all the cheques within the SWSE, owner Dario Zulich can’t say enough about what Johnston’s promotion will bring to the organization.

“Bob is an outstanding manager and has brought a lot of success to the FIVE during the first four years of basketball,” Zulich said.

Johnston first began his involvement with the basketball team in 2018.