Sudbury begins offering vaccines to people 75 and older, some faith leader also eligible

People ages 75 and older who live in the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts can begin booking their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Saturday.

In addition, the health unit said faith leaders who provide end-of-life care are also now eligible to book an appointment.

"As we are trying to make sure phone lines are available for the people who are able to book an appointment, please only call if clinics have been announced for your group," Public Health said in a news release Friday evening.

"We appreciate your patience as call volumes are expected to be high. We will continue to offer clinics and appointments until everyone has an opportunity to receive their vaccination."

Booking information for additional age groups will be announced next week, the release said.

The health unit is now also offering vaccine to faith leaders who provide end-of-life care, care of the deceased, funerals, bathing, or other ceremony with direct contact with deceased persons. Also eligible are religious leaders who provide home visits to unwell persons, and pastoral care in hospitals/long-term care homes/retirement homes or other vulnerable settings.

If you are eligible to book an appointment, call the main line at 705-674-2299, toll-free 1-800-708-2505, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

To help with call volumes, an additional call centre has been set up. The alternate line can be reached at 1-844-782-2273, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

You can also help people who are eligible by calling to book an appointment on their behalf, the release said.

"All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place," the health unit said.

"A reminder you must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure. Click here to find out if you are eligible, for booking information, and for clinic dates and locations.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.