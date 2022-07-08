Sudbury-born drag queen performing debut album at Italian Festival

Non-binary drag queen Carmen Dior is returning to Sudbury to headline the Caruso Club's annual Italian Festival on Friday night.

The standing-room-only, all ages event kicks off the artist's tour, named after Dior's debut single 'Bad Girl Complex' at 8 p.m. in the club's lower hall.

The performance will feature original songs from her upcoming debut album, which is expected to be released later this month.

The single dropped two weeks ago and Dior said she has received a big outpouring of support.

"I am elated about coming home to perform, and show what I have been working so hard on these past three years," Dior said in a news release.

"I am a completely different artist than who I was when I last brought my show to Sudbury."

She currently lives in Vancouver, B.C., but has also performed in Japan and the United States. Her last show in Sudbury was in February 2020, right before the pandemic began.

Dior often hosts nightclub performances and drag brunches in B.C.