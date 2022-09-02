Sudbury born filmmaker featured at Cinefest

A former high school student from Sudbury will have her film featured at Cinefest in a couple of weeks.

Maxine Lemieux said having a film you created screened in your hometown is not something many people get to experience.

“I’m pretty excited for that and everyone in my life is also pretty excited to see it, too," Lemieux said.

Her animated short film, 'A Great Big Terrible Dream,' will screen at SilverCity on Sept. 23.

"(It's) where, you know, I grew up just going to watch movies all the time,” she said.

Lemieux graduated from College-Notre Dame in 2018 and went on to pursue film studies at Toronto Metropolitan University. As part of her fourth-year thesis, she wrote, directed and produced 'A Great Big Terrible Dream.'

It follows a woman whose relationship is deteriorating, and she has real and disturbing dreams that reflect her current life and internal struggles.

“It’s just 4 ½ minutes of just exploring the dream world, symbolism, surrealism," Lemieux said.

"There’s no dialogue. It's just kind of an experience where you sit down and you’re just in it.”

