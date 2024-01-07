Sudbury boxing academy to host comedy night fundraiser this month
As a much-needed fundraiser, a Sudbury boxing academy is hosting a comedy night on Jan. 27.
Top Glove Boxing Academy has been a part of northern Ontario athletics since opening its doors in 1990. Over the last three decades, the organization led by coach Gordon Apolloni has provided training to all levels of athletes – including world champions and Olympians.
Their comedy event is headlined by New York-based comedian, actor and producer turned entrepreneur Jon Laster.
Laster works in film and television, has performed on three seasons of BET’s Comic View and has toured with Tracy Morgan.
Laster is the founder and CEO behind BLAPP, as well as the MC of the esteemed Comedy Cellar in New York City. He talks about his unique journey into the world of business with his hilarious comedic stylings.
The event will be held at the Top Glove Boxing Academy gym on Lorne Street with food at the event provided by Damascus Restaurant.
To purchase tickets, visit the gym or call 705-561-7215.
