Sudbury boy donating his hair to cancer patients -- and raising money in the process

Five-year-old Wyatt Jack of Holy Cross School is not only donating his hair to cancer patients, but also raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Wyatt Jack is in senior kindergarten at Holy Cross School and this will be the first time he has gotten his hair cut.

On May 1, he will be donating all 12 inches of his hair to Angel Hair for Kids, an organization that provides wigs for children who have experienced medical hair loss.

Wyatt said he has big plans for what he wants to do after the donation.

“I’m going to get a light blue spiky Mohawk,” he said.

Tessa Jewell, kindergarten teacher at Holy Cross School, said the initiative is in support of those who have lost a loved one to cancer.

“This whole idea started within Wyatt's family because they did lose a close family friend to liver cancer," Jewell said.

"They did start the initiative but … the real courageous people are families who are living through cancer, who have lost loved ones to cancer. I know that’s why Wyatt is doing this ... to support his family friends who lost their father and their husband to liver cancer."

Already raised $2,000

In addition to cutting his hair, Wyatt is raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

His goal was $1,200 but after only 24 hours he has surpassed that and has now raised more than $2,000.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Wyatt for taking on this leadership role and giving back,” said Jewell.

“As Catholics, we do really value giving back to the community, giving back and fundraising, and taking care of other people. So it’s so nice to see that come through in a student, especially a student so young.”

Jewell said the entire school is supporting Wyatt and she hopes the initiative will encourage others.

“I know students are getting very inspired," she said.

"Previously we did have another student in our school donate his hair. So, we are hoping this initiative will inspire other students and other kids to do the same. The school has really rallied behind Wyatt."

Donations can be made on the Canadian Cancer Society website until April. 30.