Sudbury boy showered with valentines during cancer treatment

Sudbury's Jackson Twain is learning about St. Valentine and while some of us may be lucky if we have one valentine, he's got about 100.

The 4-year-old is currently undergoing treatment for a tumour at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto and has been opening mail pretty much all week.

"I like Lightning McQueen," he told CTV News, showing off one of his cars and replying with one of McQueen's famous "Ka-chows."

Twain's friends and neighbours thought it would be nice to send him a valentine for Feb. 14. His family said they've been overwhelmed by the kindness he's since received from his hometown.

"It's very isolating here," said his aunt Randi-Leigh Pomerleau. "We've got this little hotel room, so we're obviously away from our homes, our families, as is Jackson, so it feels very isolating. But with the letters, valentines ... it changes everything."

Twain currently has his aunt and his grandmother keeping him company at the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Toronto.

The women said Jackson loves opening mail so much that he now reminds them every afternoon when they're in the vicinity of the mailbox.

"It makes it warm and fuzzy and all of the sudden we have art sprawled across our entire room from people who care about Jackson and his situation rather than this empty case of a room," said Pomerleau.

Together the trio has been going routinely to his treatment, in a bid to kill the tumour Jackson calls "George."

"It gives me wedgies," he said in his tiny, upbeat voice.

There is a Facebook group, called Jackson's Journey, dedicated to his battle as a way to keep friends and family updated. His grandmother, Brenda Lacourciere, was among the first to share the news online Friday that the power of positivity is helping him in his battle with "George."

"We actually just got a scan back on Friday that says George is shrinking and everything is going to plan, and Jackson is getting a lot more function back and he's doing amazing.," said Pomerleau.

"So as hard as it is to be here, it's worth it - every second."

For now, Jackson, who just started online preschool, is keeping busy and his spirits up thanks to his circle, his loved ones and a community ready to do what it can to help the 4-year-old achieve his goal.