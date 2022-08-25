Sudbury broadens public access to defibrillators

Greater Sudbury will soon make it easier for the public to access to defibrillators at all hours of the day.

Throughout the city, there are 114 defibrillators available for use by the public. However, they are only accessible during hours of operation and are locked inside at night.

Soon, 10 of those will be permanently moved outside. The 10 devices will be relocated at sport complexes throughout the city such as Terry Fox, the Garson Arena and the Dowling Leisure Centre, to name a few.

Ward 6 Coun. Rene Lapierre told CTV news that placing the devices outside is a necessary move.

“Getting that beside someone who is in cardiac arrest could maybe help restart the heart, but the other most important part is that it also walks through how to do CPR," Lapierre said.

"The chest compressions is probably the most important thing. What we’re planning to do is, once the box door is open, it sends out an alarm so someone will come check. It can also potentially be tied to 911. So, once the box is open, someone from emergency services would come and check where that box is open so therefore we would have an idea that there’s a potential emergency at that site.”

He said the plan is to start with 10 but eventually expand by adding more outdoors.