Sudbury building evacuated after out of control cooking fire: officials
Sudbury firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-unit building on Hemlock resulting in the partial closure of Lorne Street, officials say.
It happened at one of the seven units at 275 Hemlock in the city's west end area.
"Some residents were evacuated," said Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell in a tweet.
"Lorne street is closed westbound at Hemlock."
The eastbound lanes of Lorne Street are closed between Douglas Street and Hazel Street, Sudbury police said in a tweet.
A cooking fire was determined to be the cause, Oshell told CTV News in an interview. It spread into the attic of the building causing approximately $250,000 damage, he added.
Everyone made it out safely, including several pets.
The power to the building has been cut off as crews continue to work and a total of four fire stations were dispatched to the scene.
ROAD CLOSED - Structure Fire - Lorne st btw Douglas and Hazel. Police @CGSFireServices @CGSParamedics on scene of a structure fire on Hemlock. The eastbound lanes of Lorne St heading towards Elm St are closed btw Douglas and Hazel while crews are on scene. Pls find alt route— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) February 3, 2022
