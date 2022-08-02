Sudbury Burger Wars returns for 2022

The competition is on to find the best and most creative burger in all of Sudbury.

Burger Wars is a competition that will see more than 20 restaurants face off in a burger battle, all the while supporting a local charity.

The idea is borrowed from the town of Wolfville, N.S., and came to Sudbury in 2019.

“I was visiting my daughter and every restaurant I went to they had a sign in the window 'Burger Wars' … even the Chinese restaurant," said Mitch Spiegel, Sudbury Burger Wars organizer.

"They were wonderful so I asked (about it) and it was my daughter's friend who was organizing this. They’ve been doing it for some years. They raised a lot of money for the children’s charity."

The inaugural Sudbury event in 2019 had 34 restaurants featuring a special burger on their menu. For every special burger sold, $1 went to charity.

“I think we raised close to $7,000 for NEO Kids and everyone had a good time," Spiegel said.

The charity this year is the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Anthony Keating, president of Health Sciences North Foundations, said money raised from the burger fundraiser would go directly HSN's cancer research program.

"Last year we were able to support nine promising cancer researchers," Keating said.

"We’re also investing this year into supporting cancer clinical trials throughout northeastern Ontario. So cancer patients who are receiving cancer care in our community will have more access to cancer clinical trials whereas they would normally have to go to Toronto or Ottawa.”

Burgers are offered during the entire month of August and patrons are encouraged to vote for their favourites by clicking here.