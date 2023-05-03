Sudbury Burlesque returns to ‘tease’ Sudbury audiences again

Sudbury Burlesque is back with a new show that aims at taking you on a trip through time.

Final preparations are underway for the latest performance, dubbed ‘A Tease Through Time,’ which promises to take the audience on a wild ride through human history.

Artistic director Jessica Crowe said there is something for everyone because anything goes in a time travel show.

“You’re going to see some campy fun things, you’re going to see some salutary classic burlesque as well,” said Crowe.

“I always like to say when you come to a burlesque show, at least ours, it’s sort of like going somewhere between a rock concert, a theatre show and a really awesome party.”

Technical director Chris Dwyer said it took some time for the troupe to emerge from the pandemic.

“We’ve been working at it for about three years now because it paused during COVID,” Dwyer said.

“But we brought it back, we’ve been working very hard.”

Crowe said the cast is made up of local performers.

“Many community members in Sudbury have been part of Sudbury burlesque -- this show in particular we have 22 people in the show with three new company members,” she said.

“It’s something quite special,” Dwyer added.

“We’re kind of a bunch of misfits. We come together to create something really beautiful so I hope everybody gets a chance to come out and have a look.”

As for the future of Sudbury Burlesque, Crowe said they hope to be around for a long time to continue creating exciting entertainment.

“Growing the company and exploring new themes for shows and sort of pushing the boundaries of what’s new and relevant and fun,” said Crowe.

A Tease Through Time is running at the Grand Theatre from May 4-6. Tickets are available through their website or at the door.