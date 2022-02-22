Sudbury cab driver arrested for impaired -- while reporting a collision

A taxi driver in Sudbury was charged with impaired driving – while reporting a collision at the city's collision reporting centre.

In a news release Tuesday, Greater Sudbury Police said the cabbie arrived around 10 a.m. Feb. 19 to the Azilda reporting centre to report a rear-end collision involving the taxi cab.

"While the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of the collision reporting centre, off-duty officers were arriving at work at the police community response centre when they detected a strong odour of cannabis coming from the taxi cab," police said.

Almost collided with police

"As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver began to reverse and nearly struck the officers."

Police conducted a field sobriety test, which the cabbie failed. He was arrested and a drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation "confirming that the driver was impaired by drug," police said.

'He was 'intaxicated,'" police quipped in the release.

The 60-year-old cabbie has been charged with impaired driving and will appear in court on April 20. Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the taxicab was towed and impounded for seven days.