Sudbury candidate, trucker convoy organizer named in $306M lawsuit

A candidate in the provincial election in Greater Sudbury has been named in a $306 million lawsuit related to last winter's trucker convoy in Ottawa.

Jason LaFace was one of the Ontario organizers of the convoy, which paralyzed downtown Ottawa in late January into the third week of February, prompting the federal government to declare emergency measures to clear the city.

LaFace, who is the Ontario Party candidate in Sudbury, is named in the suit seeking compensation for damages residents endured during the protest.

It includes $36 million for pain and suffering, $200 million for business losses, $60 million for lost wages and $10 million in punitive damages.

The protest was centred on government measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, including lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

"A minority of Canadians are strongly opposed to these public health measures," the lawsuit said.

"The defendants are among this minority."

The full text of the court documents can be found here.