Sudbury car dealership celebrates 100 years

Doyle Dodge in Sudbury is marking 100 years in the community. One of the ways it’s celebrating is by supporting local non-profits and charities.

Doyle Dodge is Canada’s oldest Chrysler dealership, and one of the owners said it’s been quite the ride.

“We started downtown, where we were until the late '90s," said co-owner Brian Doyle.

"Then moving into this much, much bigger facility was such a big change and then just the vehicles themselves. It’s just crazy where they are going with technology and everything these days."

“We’re pretty proud of it," said Blake Didone, another co-owner.

"It’s been three families (with) local ownership the entire time and it’s a great community to operate in. The community has been great to us.”

Doyle Dodge decided to celebrate its 100th year by giving back. Since December of last year, the dealership has given more than a dozen donations of $10,000, all to local organizations.

“Every charity that we’ve dealt with has wonderful people doing this work," said Didone. "It would be really easy in a pandemic with all the changes and difficulties in our own personal lives and in our work environment to just walk away from a volunteer position and these people hung in during trying times, where the need was increased and they got the job done.”

“We are very happy that we could help with the resources that we were able to help them with,” he added.