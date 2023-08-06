Sudbury CARes looks to raise $50K for local charities

The biggest-ever Sudbury CARes Motorsport Expo wrapped up Sunday at 4 p.m.

This year Sudbury Classic Cruisers Car Club partnered with many community organizations to up the ante.

The goal, organizers said, is to make it a much larger event this year, with hundreds of unique vehicles anticipated to come out from all over the province.

“We have something for everybody,” said club member Michelle Grevais.

All events are free of charge to spectators, though cash donations will be to support NEO Kids and the Sudbury Food Bank. Food bank representatives also greeted guests and collected non-perishable food items visitors and competitors arrived at Copper Cliff Park.

“All kinds of charities represented here,” said Dan Xilon, Sudbury Food Bank’s executive director.

“The food bank is fortunate to be one of those and the idea of course is to help somebody – it doesn’t matter who you help just help somebody... Shows like this are very important to all the charities in our organizations that do that special kind of work because everything is so tight right now.”

In addition to the many motor vehicles displayed there was various family friendly activities, such as inflatable bouncers, food vendors, an engine burnout raffle, a 50/50 draw, fire trucks and face painting, along with live music.

In the annual event’s 29 years, organizers estimate the event has raised approximately $200,000 for local charities and at least 600 pounds of food annually.

“Our goal of this is to raise funds for as many charities as we can,” said said Joe Gervais, president of Sudbury Classic Cruisers Car Club.

“We partnered with Independent Living (Sudbury Manitoulin), the food bank, NEO Kids – all of the food vendors are giving part of their proceeds to a charity and the car club as a whole their goal is to raise as much … money for all the charities as we can.”

Motor vehicle registrations were $30.

Organizers told CTV News they hope to raise more than $50,000 between the 50/50 draw, registration fees & cash donations.

“So if you own an old car there is two things you have to remember,” said Joe.

“You are going to spend a lot on parts and you are going to be doing a lot for charity.”

More information can be found on the Sudbury Classic Cruisers Car Club’s website.

