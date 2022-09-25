Sudbury celebrates 47th Franco-Ontario Day with flag raising

The University of Sudbury and the French-Canadian Association of Sudbury celebrated Franco-Ontario Day with a flag-raising Sunday morning at the original location where it all began.The Franco-Ontarian flag was raised at the university for the first time in 1975.

“The very first flag raising was held right here on September 25th, right here at University of Sudbury on that exact flag pole. In 2010, the provincial government named this day September 25th Franco-Ontarian Day,” Joanne Gervais, with the Francophone Association of Ontario, said.

“It’s important for us, especially with the struggles we’re dealing with right now... Our numbers are going down, ect.”

Gervais said it is important to continue to celebrate and she wants people to know that the Francophone community in Greater Sudbury is not going anywhere.