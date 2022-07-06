Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiser

Christ the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.

“We’re looking to do this so we can raise funds to help our front stair project which as you can see needs to be refurbished,” said Christopher Narozanski, a member of the fundraising committee at Christ the King Church.

"This project is estimated in the $600,000-$650,000 range so it’s a significant construction cost."

The idea of collecting scrap cars to raise funds was borrowed from St. Bernard Church in Little Current.

“They raise between $10,000 and $20,000 annually," he said.

"The estimated value of the vehicles can be anywhere from $300 to $2,000. It really is determined in the shape of the vehicle.”

For those looking to make a donation, Narozanski said it's quite simple.

“They would simply call myself or Michelle Kendell my partner on the fundraising committee. We would then call the scrap company and assess the value of the car, have them pick it up cost free to the owner of the vehicle, collect their ownership and then proceed with having it removed off their property,” he said.

To make a donation you can contact the church office by calling 705-674-6447. Those who participate in the initiative will receive a charitable receipt.