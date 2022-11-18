Sudbury city council begins term with ‘tough decisions’ looming

Greater Sudbury’s new mayor and council began their term Thursday with some hard decisions already on the horizon.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre said he has met with all 12 councillors and general managers as he settles into his new role.

“There’s a lot to intake and a steep learning curve and hopefully I’ll be a good student because I’ll study hard,” Lefebvre said.

“You’re working with new staff and a new team of councillors, so those are steep learning curves in the sense of creating those relationships.”

Natalie Labée, the newly elected councillor in Ward 7, said the inauguration Thursday made her new role feel “extra real.”

“I’m really excited about embarking on this new journey and this new team and what we’re going to do for our city,” Labée said.

“We’re going to need to do some team building and learn about each other wards so that we can work together.”

She said rising costs will be top of mind as the new term begins.

“My focus throughout my campaign has always been affordability for all Sudburians,” Labée said.

“It’s very important for people to feel like they can afford to work here and enjoy living here.”

Lefebvre, the former Sudbury MP who succeeds Brian Bigger as mayor, and city council have to deal with a more than $17 million budget gap to minimize next year’s property tax increase.

“There’s a budget coming up and a projected deficit, so many tough decisions that are already upon us,” Lefebvre said.

“So, right now is focusing on is how we surmount this first challenge.”