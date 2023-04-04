Sudbury city council exploring multi-year budgets
The finance committee in Greater Sudbury has asked city staff to prepare a report on multi-year budgets.
Right now, the municipal budget is deliberated and approved annually.
Council wants to know the ins and outs of developing budgets for multiple years and how much savings it would result, especially in city staff hours.
Currently, staff prepares budget recommendations based on targeted budgets the finance committee directs.
"During the budget process, our staff spends upwards to 10,000 hours every year and this is right across every department,” said Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc.
“We are in 58 lines of business, so that is a lot of staff time … So with a multi-year budget that has been successful in other municipalities we want to have a look at it."
Council hopes to have the report in May.
