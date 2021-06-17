Sudbury city council has lengthy, divided meeting on the Kingsway Entertainment District development

The controversial Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) development went before the Greater Sudbury City Council Wednesday night -- sparking a lengthy and divided debate.

The four-hour meeting included a discussion on a recent study that concluded the Kingsway is still the best location for a new arena.

Multiple city councillors pointed out that letters of intent can’t be measured when it comes to the commitment of a hotel and casino.

On the other hand, a couple of city councillors said they went door-to-door to talk to residents about the issue and heard most people are in favour of the KED.

A motion was put forward shortly after 10 p.m. to "end the discussion on the issue," which passed 7-to-6 with Mayor Brian Bigger casting the tie-breaking vote.

"As far as the decision making of council is concerned, the decision was made in 2017. There’s been no motion of reconsideration. There’s been no motion to change the location," Bigger said. "Council McCausland’s question appears to be looking for more information regarding the potential for downtown. However, as we move forward, the decision that stands, that we’re moving forward with, that staff are moving forward with a plan on how to advance this project."

It was also brought up during the discussion how residents are tired and ready to move forward with this project one way or another.