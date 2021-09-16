Sudbury city councillor collecting clothing for the homeless

Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini is using his trailer to gather clothes for the homeless to be distributed at the Elgin Street Mission.

Over the next few months, he plans to stop in various locations throughout Greater Sudbury to collect donations.

The first stop is the Home Hardware in Lively Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In another initiative, volunteer Ginette Grandmaison is teaming up with the Mission in Blankets for Comfort to collect and distribute warmth to the homeless.

Blankets, mitts, gloves, hats, and scarves can be dropped off at BioPed Footcare & Orthotics in the South End of Greater Sudbury.