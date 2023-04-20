Sudbury city councillor coordinating extra sandbags for residents
A Greater Sudbury city councillor is coordinating an effort to get sandbags to residents who may need them as flooding affects areas west of Naughton.
Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini said water levels are rising along shorelines and have already flooded basements in some homes in the area.
Vagnini said the city supplies a limited number of sandbags to each resident.
The City of Greater Sudbury said residents can call 311 to obtain 25 empty sandbags.
Residents who receive bags from the city or purchase their own can visit city sand depots to fill them with winter sand.
"I think the allocation to sandbags is when a particular area that is getting hit hard out here -- Whitewater Lake, any place that we put extra effort into it,” Vagnini said.
“We can come up with a couple of extra thousand dollars to access some more sandbags.”
To help homeowners, two area businesses have donated empty bags that will be filled with sand and made available this weekend to residents.
Vagnini said he is coordinating the effort at no cost to taxpayers.
