Sudbury city councillor has pay docked for conduct

Tempers flared in Tuesday's Sudbury city council meeting during a long, heated discussion over the behaviour of one its councillors.

The group was asked to take a look at the behaviour of one of its own, Ward 2's Michael Vagnini, after the issue had been previously deferred.

Discussion about some of Vagnini's conduct went on for more than an hour and a half and ended with his pay being suspended for 40 days, as recommended in a report by the city's integrity commissioner Robert Swayze.

Most notably about the vulgar language he allegedly used with the deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell.

Vagnini did accept responsibility for it and apologized, but disputed some of the other facts.

He even brought famed Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy in to lay out some of his arguments.

Council considered alternative punishments, including a reprimand proposed by Ward 10 councillor Fern Cormier.

The reprimand was voted down 9-3.

"As unfortunate as it was, I did feel there was perhaps a compromise position to send the message to our colleague with respect to the behaviour that we found less than appropriate, but not go the full 40 day pay suspension on it," Cormier said in an interview.

"You know, council's fully aware of just the ongoing situation and all the information, so," Mayor Brian Bigger told CTV News.

"I think it was a fair process and I guess I'll leave it at that."

Council spent the rest of the meeting listening to Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION) and Freshwater Production Studios discuss about a film and television studio project they are trying to build on the Kingsway.

Council has directed city staff to come back with a report on how the city can best help.