Sudbury city councillor helping with access to proof of vaccination

It's day three of the new proof of vaccine rule and people need to have a valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many private and public places.

Sudbury City Councillor Bill Leduc is taking steps to help people with no access to technology to print their vaccination receipts.

Leduc approached Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin this week to offer the service.

"With the protocols in place, we can't even access a public library in order to access the computers to print off your papers," Leduc said. "So I thought it was really important for our seniors and our youth and all citizens of Sudbury to be able to access those papers so that they can get out and support our local businesses. "

The service is free of charge. People are asked to call Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin ahead to book a time. They are required to bring their health card.

"We are hearing from our members that a lot of them don't have a printer at home or this technology to be able to print," said Rob DiMeglio, the executive director of Independent Living Sudbury-Manitoulin.

"And you know, in our peer support meetings we are hearing they are stressed -- and high-level stress -- so we are trying to make day-to-day a little bit easier. "

Leduc said there are also other options to get a vaccine passport in hand.

"People with no access to technology can contact their family physician, contact their local pharmacy, they can contact public health, have them mail it to them," Leduc said.

As people take steps to print out their legitimate proof of vaccination receipts, health officials warn falsifying this paperwork carries penalties.

The Ministry of Health confirms the fines range from $750 to $100,000 and up to one year in jail.