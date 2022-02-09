iHeartRadio

Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini removed from police services board

Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini has been removed from police services board.

Vagnini has been involved in a dispute with another councillor over a motion to remove him. 

That councillor called police last week saying Vagnini had threatened him.

Police are investigating and the position on the police services board will be taken by councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann.   

