Sudbury city councillors vote to close all three RV dumping stations in the city
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Molly Frommer
During Monday’s operations committee meeting, city councillors voted 5-1 in favour of closing all three RV dumping stations in Greater Sudbury.
Should the decision be confirmed by city council, stations in Chelmsford, Valley East and Sudbury’s site on Kelly Lake Road will close.
RV users only option will be to empty their waste at municipal campgrounds located in Azilda, Capreol and Whitefish.
City council will be making a final decision on the matter during the Nov. 23 council meeting.
