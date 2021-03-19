Some of Sudbury's youngest climate activists are joining in a worldwide call for increased action -- not just words -- in the ongoing fight against climate change.

For the 124th week, youth in Greater Sudbury are striking, calling for climate and environmental justice as part of the global Fridays for Future movement. This week's local theme is 'demanding deeds not words.'

The group, led by local activist Sophia Mathur, has spent weeks preparing a video they plan to send to the provincial government.

"The video is basically asking the Ontario government more specifically to start taking action on the climate crisis and stop giving us empty promises," said Mathur. "The governments are saying they are doing stuff and they are saying we are protecting the climate, but they really aren't."

The group has released a list of actions they are calling to be taken immediately, including halting all investments in fossil fuel exploration. Locally, Mathur said the group is demanding government protection of the Wolf Lake Area, North America's largest known red pine old growth forest.

Wolf Lake Area

"They want to do a mining exploration of Wolf Lake, which is a very beautiful place here in Sudbury," Mathur said. "They want to mine there and they want to destroy it and we don't want that to happen."

While the group is calling on increased government support, Mathur said they are satisfied with actions Greater Sudbury has taken since declaring a climate emergency in the spring of 2019, saying local politicians have demonstrated their support.

"The politicians like MPs and MPPs, we can see that they really care about this, especially because they've been showing up to our events and have been trying to support us and we're just making sure that they follow-up with what they are saying in their speeches and actually bring those actions that they plan to do and bring them to parliament," Mathur said.

Mathur said the group may release the video on their social media accounts.