Sudbury club donates backpacks to city’s vulnerable

The Rotary Club of Sudbury Sunrisers is helping vulnerable people in the city of Sudbury.

It recently distributed 200 backpacks customized with essentials and seasonal items for men, women and children.

The club raised $10,000 for the initiative and is a strong supporter of the Elgin Street Mission downtown.

"We help all year with food and we realize that they have other needs as well. And, in our motto of the rotary club of the world, the international is service above self, so we spend our year finding ways to help out our community," said Barb Roy, Rotary Club of Sudbury Sunrisers, treasurer.

The club consists of men and women who have been helping the community for the past 30 years.