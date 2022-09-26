Sudbury college lets students learn at their own pace

A unique school in Sudbury is for students ages 18-21 working to complete their high school diploma.

Barrydowne College is located within Cambrian College and offers flexibility to suit student needs, one-on-one, in-person learning and an atmosphere where students are around peers in their age group.

Natalia Bell, 18, needs two credits to complete her high school diploma. She said she didn't return to her regular high school because of bullying.

"I find like it's a lot more of a calmer environment than you know you would see in high school," Bell said.

"The teachers are all super friendly and they almost treat you as an equal."

She said she plans to pursue a university degree in the sciences.

Barrydowne College has been helping students earn their high school diploma for the past 12 years.

Susan Kett, principal at Barrydowne, said students must attend in person, but can complete classes on a flexible schedule that suits their needs.

"Our students have one-on-one instruction in individualized curriculum to their needs as a learner," Kett said.

"It's very attractive to this particular age group because once you are over 18 and an adult, oftentimes you have other responsibilities. Bills to pay perhaps you are a young parent and so you are not available necessarily every day for a full day or at a set time."

Many students are completing their high school diplomas because online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult.

"The pandemic was hard on many people and our at-risk students didn't fair well during that time because they were already at risk," Kett said.

"And so many of the students that are coming to us did not do well with online learning and fell through the cracks."