Sudbury college nabs $1M research grant

A big coup for the researchers at College Boreal this week as the Weston family foundation announced a $1 million grant for the college and its partners.

The research and development fund will look at developing a new hydroponics approach that combines innovative techniques, infrastructure and equipment suitable for extreme climates.

Among its partners, the college decided to partner with AgriTech North after determining they had similar goals.

It’s looking at building additional space in both Dryden and Sudbury.

“So we really joined forces to come together and address the Homegrown Innovation Challenge, which is to find a solution that will promote food sustainability across Canada and will help launch growing season into winter -- specifically looking at berries,” said Sabine Bouchard, manager of research and innovation at Boreal

Nine universities received the grant, with College Boreal the only college in the country to receive the grant.