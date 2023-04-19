Sudbury college practises school shooting scenario in training exercise

On Wednesday at College Boreal in Sudbury, there was a mock disaster that used a school shooting with mass casualties as a training scenario.

The simulation was a training opportunity for students, the Greater Sudbury Police tactical unit and paramedics.

In the simulation, the Greater Sudbury tactical unit shoot and kill all three ‘perpetrators.’

"Unfortunately it's a reality today that there are schooling shootings that do happen," said Shawn-Eric Poulin, a professor with Boreal’s paramedic program.

“Fortunately, they are not very common in Canada but I think we can only practise and be prepared for these kinds of things. It also… it further prepares them in case they ever run into that when they start working as paramedics.”

Alexie Dennie, who is about to graduate from the paramedic program, said the simulation was a unique learning opportunity that went beyond what textbooks can teach.

"In real life, you have to do it -- it's a completely different learning curve (compared) with the hands-on, practical experience you are going to get from this," said Dennie.

The mock shooting was also a training exercise for the police tactical unit, including paramedics who are part of the tactical emergency medical service (TEMS).

"They are members who actually train on a regular basis with the tactical unit so they are accustomed to the things that we do and they are trained a little bit more than your regular paramedics in that they are familiar with police operations," said Sgt. Jason Gagne.

High school students also took part, playing the role of victims.