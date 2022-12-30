Sudbury college to host free workshops for francophone artists

Sudbury’s College Boréal will host free workshops for up and coming francophone artists in 2023.

The event is organized by group La Nuit Sur L’étang, La Brunante has been running for 40 years.

It operates as a mentor-style series of workshops throughout the course of three days, ending with a concert.

Marcel Vaillancourt from La Nuit Sur L’étang says the organization has trained more than 400 performers in last 40 years.

“Many of which have gone on to careers in the industry and that’s our main focus. We want to nurture and train young performers,” said Vaillancourt.

The workshops are geared to francophones ages 15 to 30, giving aspiring artists the opportunity to be trained by people with decades of experience.

“People registering will be able to spend time with experts who have been performers or 20 or 30 years,” Vaillancourt said.

“Whether its arrangements or musicianship, writing, it’s what they’ll be doing for several days.”

Francophone singer-songwriter Stef Paquette participated in La Brunante years ago while it was a competition-style format. Now, he’s returned to the event as a mentor to teach future generations.

“I remember who showed me my first chords on guitar and vocally, you sing and someone helps you vocally and you go ‘oh my god, there’s so many possibilities with my voice. I had no idea I could do that,” Paquette said.

“It’s so important, especially as a francophone artist.”

Vaillancourt told CTV News it is excellent training for those looking to take a step forward in their music careers.

“This is great training because you get to become the best you can be on stage and it’s not an easy thing,” he said.

“You’re going to be well-rounded, well-coached by experts in the field.”

The workshops will be held April 28-30.

The April sessions are held for all French language performers from across Ontario.

Interested participants can sign up online.