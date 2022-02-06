Sudbury community rallies in support of Ukraine

Approximately 100 people gathered outside Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sudbury on Sunday to show support for the people of Ukraine.

Organizers said it was one of many rallies happening across the country as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress was encouraging local communities to stand with the eastern European country.

"Basically, I want the world to know what’s going on in Ukraine right now. It’s very dear to my heart. The Russian army is, basically, at our front steps and ready for invasion anytime. So I feel like we need to stand united -- especially the world is so divided nowadays and democracy is very important,” said Ania Dziunycz, a rally participant.

"And I feel this is the time to stand for democracy to stand for freedom."

The rally comes as more escalation in the Russian-Ukraine stand-off continues with reports that Russia has sent a pair of long-range nuclear-capable bombers on patrol near the Belarus-Ukraine border.

The Russian defense ministry said the bombers were part of a practice mission with the Belarus air force, however, the move is invoking more fears of a possible invasion.

"Ukraine has always been suppressed by the Soviet government, by the Russian government. The Russian people are good people. It’s the dictatorship. What we’re looking for is support from NATO and from the U.S. government. Otherwise, Ukraine will be on its own. They don’t have the military. They don’t have the finances. Therefore, we need support. Canada’s doing the best they can, but it's not enough,” John Klys, another Sudbury rally participant.

Dziunycz said she has friends and family living in Ukraine and they are living in a constant state of fear and uncertainty wondering what will happen.