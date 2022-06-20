Sudbury conference focused on ways to save lives on the roadways
The Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals is holding a three-day conference in Sudbury.
There are close to 200 delegates in person and virtually, as well as a number of guest speakers and information displays aimed at keeping people safe on our roads.
The association holds the conference annually in different cities across the country.
"The theme of the conference this year is the UD Decade of Action on Road Safety, which has a goal of reducing road fatalities around the world by 50 per cent by 2030," said Mark Wilson, a member of the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals.
Wilson said topics covered at the conference centre around the safe systems approach
"So it's about designing roads that are safer," he said.
"A quick example is a roundabout. A roundabout is a road design that has saved millions of lives around the world. It slows people down it prevents head-on crashes and high impact crashes."
Organizers said another important aspect of the conference is speed management. They said when you control speed, you save lives.
-
Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of driving impairedThe Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
-
Four Sudbury miners honoured nearly four decades after a tragic workplace incidentIt’s been 38 years, but the memories of Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallee live on.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approvedThe certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shootingToronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
-
Get out the repellant: Experts expect more mosquitoes if water levels keep risingThe team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
-
'A big squeal': Woman recounts coyote attack seriously injuring YorkieA Markham woman is sharing her story about a frightening coyote attack which left her her 9-year-old Yorkie seriously injured.
-
Hockey Canada grilled over alleged sexual assault, settlementHockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month.
-
Storm rips roof off garage in western ManitobaA storm that blew through western Manitoba on Sunday left significant damage in its wake.